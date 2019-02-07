Proposal to allow DGCA to impose penalties: Minister

-
The government has received a proposal to give the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) powers to impose penalties on service providers, Parliament was informed on Thursday.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has moved a proposal to amend the Aircraft Act, 1934 to make provisions for imposing penalties by DGCA on service providers on violations of the Act and the Aircraft Rules.
"The amendment has been proposed as a result of ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) audit finding wherein it has been stated that DGCA does not have the authority to impose penalties," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
At present, the DGCA can suspend or cancel license of service providers such as airlines.
--IANS
rv/vd
