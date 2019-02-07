Proposal to allow DGCA to impose penalties: Minister

The government has received a proposal to give the of Civil (DGCA) powers to impose penalties on service providers, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The has moved a proposal to amend the Aircraft Act, 1934 to make provisions for imposing penalties by on service providers on violations of the Act and the Aircraft Rules.

"The amendment has been proposed as a result of ICAO (International Civil Organisation) audit finding wherein it has been stated that does not have the authority to impose penalties," for Civil Aviation told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

At present, the can suspend or cancel license of service providers such as airlines.

--IANS

rv/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)