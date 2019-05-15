AWS announces 3rd availability zone in Mumbai Cloud region

In a bid to add more customers in the growing Indian market, Web Services (AWS), the Cloud arm of Amazon, on Wednesday announced the third availability zone in its Cloud Region.

The company launched AWS Asia PacificA (Mumbai) Region with two availability zones in 2016 and has seen tremendous growth in adding new customers in the region.

"Today, we announce third availiability zone in with the Region. We offer over 200 security compliances, more than any other Cloud provider," said Peter DeSantis, Vice President, at AWS.

Addressing a packed house during the AWS Summit here, DeSantis said that over 130,000 databases have been migrated so far globally with AWS.

"AWS offers seamless migration of your workloads. Security is top on our mind," the AWS noted.

AWS Region has over 100,000 active customers in

Each Region, a separate geographic area, has multiple, isolated locations known as availability zones.

EC2 provides the ability to place resources, such as instances, and data in multiple locations.

Availability zones protects applications and data from data centre failures.

The AWS Cloud spans 65 availability zones within 21 geographic regions around the world, with plans for 12 more availability zones and four more regions in Bahrain, Cape Town, Jakarta, and

--IANS

na/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)