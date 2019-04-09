JUST IN
Ayodhya: Nirmohi Akhara moves SC against land release

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Nirmohi Akhara, one of the parties that got one-third of the disputed land in Ayodhya title dispute, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday opposing the Centre's plea to release majority of the 67.7 acre of acquired land in favour of Ramjanamboomi Nyayas.

The apex court's ordered mediation is already in process.

The akhara said the acquisition of land by the government had led to destruction of various temples managed by it. Therefore, the court should decide the title dispute, it added.

First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 10:58 IST

