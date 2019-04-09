Ayodhya: Nirmohi Akhara moves SC against land release

Nirmohi Akhara, one of the parties that got one-third of the disputed land in title dispute, moved the on Tuesday opposing the Centre's plea to release majority of the 67.7 acre of acquired land in favour of Ramjanamboomi Nyayas.

The apex court's ordered mediation is already in process.

The said the acquisition of land by the government had led to destruction of various temples managed by it. Therefore, the court should decide the title dispute, it added.

--IANS

sumit/in

