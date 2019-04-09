Iran blacklists US forces in West Asia as 'terrorist group'

Iran's Supreme on Monday announced forces in as " group," the official news agency reported.

Iran's Supreme considers the as the "sponsor of terrorism" and announces the and its affiliated forces in as a " group," according to a statement by the council.

" strongly condemns the illegal and dangerous move by the US to designate the (IRGC) a foreign organisation," it added.

This "baseless" US measure vis-a-vis the IRGC endangers peace and security in the region and the world, and "it is an ostensible violation of international law and the UN charter," it noted, reported.

"While the US and its allies supported the extremist and terrorist groups in West Asia, the IRGC has been in the forefront of battle against terrorism and extremism in the region," it said.

should be blamed for "all the dangerous consequences of its adventurous measure" by blacklisting the IRGC, the statement added.

US said on Monday that the US designates the IRGC as a "foreign terrorist organisation," a move that will further worsen US- relations and is expected to further complicate the situation.

"Today, I am formally announcing my Administration's plan to designate IRGC, including its Qods Force, as a (FTO) under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act," Trump said in a statement issued by the

--IANS

vc

