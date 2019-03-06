Ayodhya temple dispute: SC reserves order on mediation in case

A five-judge Constitution Bench on Wednesday reserved its order on sending the contentious Ram Janmabhoomi- title dispute case for mediation even as parties including the state of opposed the court's suggestion.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by reserved the order on the matter as appearing for said, "It (mediation) will not be advisable and prudent to take this path."

C.S. Vaidyanathan, who appeared on behalf of the deity Ram Lala, opposed the mediation and told the court that the birth place of Lord Ram was a matter of faith and belief and they cannot take a contrary view in the mediation.

--IANS

pk/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)