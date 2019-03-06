JUST IN
Business Standard

Ayodhya temple dispute: SC reserves order on mediation in case

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A five-judge Constitution Bench on Wednesday reserved its order on sending the contentious Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Ayodhya title dispute case for mediation even as the Hindu parties including the state of Uttar Pradesh opposed the court's suggestion.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi reserved the order on the matter as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Uttar Pradesh said, "It (mediation) will not be advisable and prudent to take this path."

Senior counsel C.S. Vaidyanathan, who appeared on behalf of the deity Ram Lala, opposed the mediation and told the court that the birth place of Lord Ram was a matter of faith and belief and they cannot take a contrary view in the mediation.

--IANS

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 12:32 IST

