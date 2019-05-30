Badal 'bahu' back in Modi cabinet

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who held the portfolio of Food Processing Industry in the previous Modi-led central government, got a Union cabinet berth for a second term on Thursday.

Wife of chief and of five-time Parkash Singh Badal, she retained the Bathinda seat for a third consecutive term.

The husband-wife duo has won the parliamentary polls. The man known for micro poll management of his 98-year-old party, won from Ferozepur by a record margin of 1,97,008 votes.

In 2009, she defeated Raninder Singh, son of Amarinder Singh, by over one lakh votes.

In 2014, Harsimrat Kaur defeated her estranged Manpreet Singh Badal, now the

This time, Harsimrat, who will turn 53 on July 25, managed to defeat Amrinder Singh by a thin margin of 21,772 votes in a closely contested battle.

Harsimrat holds a degree in textile design and is a mother of three -- two daughters and a son.

Her political career was prefaced with the launch of Nanhi Chhaan, a non-profit organisation set up with the objective of addressing adverse gender ratio and environmental degradation.

Her husband refused to join the Modi cabinet as being the he believes that his focus should now be on rebuilding the Akali Dal that has lost ground in the state, her told IANS.

Former Sukhbir Badal remained the for Industry during the in 1998-99.

