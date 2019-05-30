Sadananda: BJP veteran from Karnataka (Profile)

Karnataka's Sadananda Gowda on Thursday took oath as a in Narendra Modi's new ministry.

Gowda got elected for the second time from the prestigious Bangalore North seat in the 2019 polls. He became the for the first time in May 2014 in the

Though Gowda was first appointed as the Minister for Railways in May 2014, he was shifted within a few months to the in November 2014 and later to Statistics and Programme Implementation in July 2016 during the cabinet reshuffles.

After the sudden death of on November 12, 2018, Gowda was given the as an additional charge which he held till the government's five-year term ended this month.

Born on March 18, 1953, Kumar was six times elected as a member of the from the high-profile Bangalore South seat.

After the lost power in the state in 2013 Assembly elections, Gowda was the party's in the from May 2013 to May 2014.

Gowda was BJP's in from August 1, 2011 to July 2012. The party's first was who resigned on July 31, 2011.

Before returning to state politics, Gowda was the member from Udupi-Chikmagalur from May 2009 to 2011 and from Mangalore (Dakshina Kannada) from 2004 to 2009.

He was a member of the state and for two terms from his home turf Puttur in the coastal district from 1994 to 2004.

A Bachelor of Science and LLB degree holder, Gowda entered into student during his college days when pursuing in the mid-1970s and became the district of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Jan Sangh and later the BJP.

Gowda was also the from 2006 to 2011.

