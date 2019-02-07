BAFTA suspends Bryan Singer's nomination

-
The British Academy has suspended Bryan Singers BAFTA nomination for "Bohemian Rhapsody".
The director faces accusations of sexual assault, which he has denied. BAFTA said the suspension would remain in place while these allegations are resolved. The 2019 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards will be held on February 10.
"Bohemian Rhapsody" received seven BAFTA film nominations in all. Those nominations all remain in place, but the name of Singer, who stood alongside Graham King and Anthony McCarten in the nod for best British film, has been removed, reports variety.com.
"In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Bryan Singer that his nomination for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' has been suspended, effective immediately," the British Academy said in a statement.
"BAFTA considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values. This has led to Mr. Singer's suspended nomination. BAFTA notes Mr. Singer's denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved."
Fox also issued a brief statement, saying: "We fully support BAFTA's decision."
Singer did not direct all of the film after disputes about his absences from the set. "Bohemian Rhapsody" is a biopic on late singer Freddie Mercury and the band Queen, and explores the rise of the band with a focus on Mercury's personal life, his sexuality and the way he dealt with his fame.
