BAFTA suspends Bryan Singer's nomination

The has suspended nomination for "Bohemian Rhapsody".

The faces accusations of sexual assault, which he has denied. said the suspension would remain in place while these allegations are resolved. The 2019 of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards will be held on February 10.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" received seven film nominations in all. Those nominations all remain in place, but the name of Singer, who stood alongside and in the nod for best British film, has been removed, reports variety.com.

"In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed that his nomination for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' has been suspended, effective immediately," the said in a statement.

"BAFTA considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values. This has led to Mr. Singer's suspended nomination. BAFTA notes Mr. Singer's denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved."

Fox also issued a brief statement, saying: "We fully support BAFTA's decision."

did not direct all of the film after disputes about his absences from the set. "Bohemian Rhapsody" is a biopic on late and the band Queen, and explores the rise of the band with a focus on Mercury's personal life, his sexuality and the way he dealt with his fame.

