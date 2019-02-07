BAFTA drops Singer's name from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' credits amid new abuse allegations

The The and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced that it has suspended the nomination of "Bohemian Rhapsody" in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against him.

The 53-year-old filmmaker had received a nomination in the outstanding British film category for the biopic, but the British academy in a statement on Wednesday said the suspension is "effective immediately".

"In light of recent very serious allegations, has informed that his nomination for has been suspended, effective immediately," it said.

" considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values. This has led to Mr Singer's suspended nomination. BAFTA notes Mr Singer's denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved," it added.

The BAFTA, however, clarified that the film is still nominated for outstanding British film and other people associated with it remain nominees.

Rami Malek, who played in the film, has been nominated in the Best category.

"BAFTA believes everyone has the right to a fulfilling career in a safe, professional working environment, and it will continue to collaborate with the film, games and television industries to achieve this," it added.

Fresh allegations hit last month after a report by The Atlantic surfaced, wherein four men alleged that the had sexual encounters with them when they were teenagers in the late 1990s. The has denied the charges.

Fox had terminated Singer's services as the helmer under the "pay or play" provision of his contract, sources had indicated at the time, due to his repeated failures to show up on the set, which brought the production to a halt in December 2017 but he retained the credit.

