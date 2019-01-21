Bankers urged to approach higher authorities in insolvency cases

Soon after the SBI put on sale its loan exposure in bankrupt Essar Steel, the government on Monday held a meeting to review the progress in the 12 biggest default cases and urged the bankers to take up issues of delay with the higher authorities.

"Bankers have been suggested to take up issues related to delay in resolution processes with the higher levels of authority including bankruptcy and judicial courts," said a source who attended the five-hour long meeting chaired by

Along with (IBBI) M.S. Sahoo, Srinivas met bankers and resolution professionals of the 12 biggest default cases, which account for one-fourth of the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in state-run banks.

"The bankers in the (CoC) are the vital stakeholders and they should agitate before different forums and escalate the matter to higher authorities as huge amount of money is being lost by them due to the delay in resolution or liquidation," he said.

On January 16, India's largest lender (SBI) put its entire loan exposure of Rs 15,431.44 crore in on sale even as its resolution was round the corner. The CoC had approved ArcelorMittal's resolution proposal on October 25, 2018.

However, a group of creditors, including promoters, have challenged the decision of the CoC. The CoC, led by the SBI, has requested bankruptcy court (NCLAT) to dispose off the case by the first week of February.

Like Essar Steel, which was admitted for insolvency proceedings in August 2017 and is taking much longer than the mandatory 270 days for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), many of the other big default cases are also seeing slow progress.

Till date, only three of the 12 big default cases namely Bhushan Steel Ltd, and Energy Ltd and have been resolved under the new bankruptcy rules of IBC, which can be a game-changer for Inc and banks but for the inordinate delays.

In June 2017, the RBI had identified 12 companies with overdue above Rs 5,000 crore each for immediate bankruptcy proceedings. Their total NPA was Rs 1,75,000 crore.

While Srinivas expressed confidence in the meeting about achieving resolution in many of the 12 bankruptcy cases within this fiscal, three cases are very close to resolution apart from the three already resolved.

In the case of Mumbai-based textile manufacturing company Alok Industries, one of the 12 cases, the CoC has approved its resolution for about six months now but is awaiting the approval from the (NCLT).

Apart from whose resolution is also round the corner, in the case of Ltd the order has been reserved. There is no resolution plan for Ahmedabad-based shipbuilding company and it can be sent for liquidation.

Sources said that delays are not only happening with the resolution plans but even liquidation cases have been held back for months.

--IANS

mgu/vsc/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)