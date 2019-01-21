Goa tourism declining, as ministry selling fridges to eskimos: Goa hoteliers

Bemoaning the drop in tourist footfall in Goa, the Small and Medium Hoteliers Association of on Monday said that unchecked online room aggregator services, second homes being converted illegally into guest houses and unchecked wholesale liquor outlets were bleeding the tourism industry.

of the Association Serafin said the lopsided regulation and a slack tourism ministry, which is busy selling "refrigerators to eskimos", was adding to the poor management of the tourism industry in the coastal state, which is popular for beach and nightlife tourism.

"There is a sharp drop in tourist arrivals in What is worse is, instead of looking to arrest this fall, the is selling refrigerators to eskimos by going to in countries who hardly have an interest in as an outbound market," told reporters at a press conference in Panaji.

Foreign trips led by the as well as his predecessors, to numerous international have been criticised by the Opposition as well as tourism and travel industry stakeholders, who have alleged that the "junkets" have not translated into international tourist arrivals.

also red-flagged key issues related to the small and medium hotel industry in Goa, which he claimed accounted for nearly 85 per cent of all accommodation in the coastal state.

"Illegal conversion of second homes into boutique hotels and bed and breakfast ventures is bleeding the industry. These outfits are not mapped under any tourism tax structure, causing a loss of revenue to the state tourism ministry," Cotta said.

" with their aggressive pricing have also driven the room prices down making it difficult for small and medium hotels to survive. At the same time the low prices has promoted acheap tourism'," Cotta also said.

Over the last couple of weeks, travel and tourism industry stakeholders have expressed concern over the recent trend of decline in the number of tourists visiting Goa, even during the festive week of and New Year, when tourism arrivals to the coastal state conventionally peaks.

--IANS

maya/prs

