Belgium beat Brazil to reach last stage of Davis Cup

A depleted advanced to the Davis Cup's final stage by defeating hosts 3-1 in their here.

With the scores tied 1-1 overnight, on Saturday took the lead at the Sabiazinho indoor clay-court venue when unfancied pair and beat and 6-4, 7-6 in the doubles, reports

It was only the fifth loss in 22 doubles matches for and champion Melo.

Kimmer Coppejans then overcame Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 26 minutes to wrap up the tie without a need for a fifth rubber.

Belgium, who were without World No. 22 David Goffin, (No. 113) and (No. 321), will vie with 17 other teams for the world's top international team trophy at the newly created finals.

The tournament will be played in from November 18 to 24.

