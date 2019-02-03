Belgium beat Brazil to reach last stage of Davis Cup

A depleted Belgium advanced to the Davis Cup's final stage by defeating hosts Brazil 3-1 in their qualifier here.
With the scores tied 1-1 overnight, Belgium on Saturday took the lead at the Sabiazinho indoor clay-court venue when unfancied pair Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen beat Bruno Soares and Marcelo Melo 6-4, 7-6 in the doubles, reports Xinhua news agency.
It was only the fifth loss in 22 Davis Cup doubles matches for French Open and Wimbledon champion Melo.
Kimmer Coppejans then overcame Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 26 minutes to wrap up the tie without a need for a fifth rubber.
Belgium, who were without World No. 22 David Goffin, Ruben Bemelmans (No. 113) and Steve Darcis (No. 321), will vie with 17 other teams for the world's top international team tennis trophy at the newly created Davis Cup finals.
The tournament will be played in Madrid from November 18 to 24.
--IANS
gau/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU