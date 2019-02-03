Higuain, Hazard lead Chelsea to 5-0 rout of Huddersfield Town

Chelsea routed 5-0 in the English action, thanks to a pair of braces by and Eden Hazard, getting back into the win column after a stunning 4-0 defeat three days ago at the hands of Bournemouth.

The bounce-back victory at on Saturday provisionally puts the fourth-placed Blues three points ahead of crosstown rival Arsenal, who will visit defending champion Manchester City on Sunday, reports news.

Higuain, who moved from Juventus to Chelsea on a six-month loan deal during the winter transfer window, opened the scoring 15 minutes into his third game with the Blues.

The former Real Madrid forward's first goal with Chelsea came when he received a clever pass from French N'Golo Kante and fired a close-range shot past Danish

Hazard doubled the home side's lead in the dying minutes of the first half on a penalty conversion, a goal scored after defender was fouled inside the area.

Chelsea picked up where they left off after the intermission, mounting several attacking forays that eventually paid off in the 64th minute. On the play, Hazard dribbled around Lossl and put the ball into the wide-open goal to complete his brace and make the score 3-0.

Higuain then completed a brace of his own five minutes later by connecting on a powerful shot from the edge of the area.

With four minutes to go before second-half stoppage time, rounded off the lopsided win when his header off of a corner kick deflected off of Huddersfield's and into the goal.

Elsewhere, defeated Everton 3-1 to earn their third consecutive win.

opened the scoring in the seventh minute on a penalty conversion, while Everton drew level 20 minutes later on a goal by

gave the lead for good in the dying minutes of the first half, while Belgian midfielder made the score 3-1 in the 66th minute.

In other action, eighth-placed Watford was held to a scoreless draw by host Brighton and Hove Albion; in matches pitting teams in the bottom half of the table, played to a 1-1 tie with Burnley and prevailed 2-0 over Fulham.

Earlier in the day, South Korean forward lifted Tottenham Hotspur to a late 1-0 win over Newcastle United when he scored on a shot from the edge of the area in the 83rd minute that Slovakian badly misplayed.

The win provisionally moves Tottenham into the second spot in the Premier League table with 57 points, one ahead of City.

--IANS

gau/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)