Ben Affleck back with Lindsay Shookus

Actor Ben Affleck is reportedly back with his on and off love Lindsay Shookus.
The actor was with the "Saturday Night Live" producer at a premiere of his new film "Triple Frontier" here.
"They really do care about each other," a source told pagesix.com.
The pair had split last August.
During a show on Monday, Affleck spoke up about his addiction, revealing: "I had a problem and I really want to address it and I take some pride in that."
He praised his former wife Jennifer Garner as a "wonderful" co-parent.
