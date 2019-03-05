JUST IN
Ben Affleck back with Lindsay Shookus

IANS  |  New York 

Actor Ben Affleck is reportedly back with his on and off love Lindsay Shookus.

The actor was with the "Saturday Night Live" producer at a premiere of his new film "Triple Frontier" here.

"They really do care about each other," a source told pagesix.com.

The pair had split last August.

During a show on Monday, Affleck spoke up about his addiction, revealing: "I had a problem and I really want to address it and I take some pride in that."

He praised his former wife Jennifer Garner as a "wonderful" co-parent.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 19:14 IST

