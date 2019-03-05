Learnt a lot from Aruna Irani: Sangita Ghosh

Aruna Irani's "Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand" is one of the most popular shows of She says that while working on it, the veteran used to guide her and help her with the of acting.

On her experience of working with her co-stars, Sangita said in a statement: "I had worked with in 'Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand', and it was a pleasure working with her."

"Aruna Irani, who has been a part of more than 300 films, also has a great experience in direction and production. She would guide me at each and every step."

She learnt the " of acting" from Aruna.

"She is an amazing and doesn't fail to amaze us even today. I look up to her and I consider myself lucky to have worked with her," said Sangita.

Sangita is currently seen in the show "Divya Drishti".

