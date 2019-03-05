Sri Lanka aims to produce fuel from discarded plastic, polythene

The on Tuesday said that plans to implement a new project in the island country to produce fuel from plastic, polythene and discarded fishing nets is underway.

of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources told a public meeting that the project will be launched close to one of the island's fisheries harbors, reports

He said fishermen who were engaged in deep sea fishing discarded plastic bottles, polythene and old fishing nets in large qualities into the sea, thereby polluting the ocean as well as harming marine life.

The said that through this project, fishermen will be encouraged to hand over their discarded plastic bottles, polythene and fishing nets to the fisheries harbour in order to produce fuel.

