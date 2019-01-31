JUST IN
Business Standard

Ben Affleck will no longer be Batman

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Ben Affleck has stepped down from Matt Reeves' directorial "The Batman".

Affleck had earlier played Batman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", "Suicide Squad" and "Justice League".

"Excited for 'The Batman' in Summer 2021 and to see Matt Reeves' vision come to life," he tweeted along with an article about his exit from the upcoming film.

Warner Bros has officially announced that "The Batman" will release on June 25, 2021, reports variety.com.

The plot and other casting details of the 2021 version of Batman have not been revealed.

Thu, January 31 2019. 13:12 IST

