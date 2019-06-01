Bengal recorded 20% rise in milk production: Mamata

On the occasion of World Day, on Saturday said that the annual production in the state has increased by 20 per cent over seven years to reach 53.83 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in 2017-18.

"Today is #WorldMilkDay. is essential for growth and strength of children. In #Bangla, the annual milk production has increased by 20% from 44.72 in 2010-11 to 53.83 in 2017-18. My best wishes to all," Banerjee tweeted.

The (FAO), in 2001, selected June 1 to mark World Milk Day.

It celebrates the important contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition.

--IANS

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)