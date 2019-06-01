Bengal recorded 20% rise in milk production: Mamata

On the occasion of World Milk Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the annual milk production in the state has increased by 20 per cent over seven years to reach 53.83 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in 2017-18.
"Today is #WorldMilkDay. Milk is essential for growth and strength of children. In #Bangla, the annual milk production has increased by 20% from 44.72 Lakh MT in 2010-11 to 53.83 Lakh MT in 2017-18. My best wishes to all," Banerjee tweeted.
The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in 2001, selected June 1 to mark World Milk Day.
It celebrates the important contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition.
