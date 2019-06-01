Trump ends $5.6bn GSP trade preference for India

As he hardens his stand on trade, US is ending India's $5.6 billion trade concessions under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences programme with effect from June 5.

"I have determined that has not assured the that will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets," he said in a proclamation issued Friday night.

"Accordingly", he said, "it is appropriate to terminate India's designation as a beneficiary developing country effective June 5, 2019."

The end to GSP comes ahead of the meeting between Trump and in later this month during the Summit. Trade issues are likely to come up during their meeting.

Trump is on a mission to end the massive US trade deficits and has imposed or proposed higher tariffs on imports from several countries while involved in a trade war with

On Wednesday, he announced punitive tariff hikes on imports from over its leniency towards immigrants from

was also stripped of its GSP trade concessions along with on Friday.

India, which came under the GSP programme in 1975, is its largest beneficiary in the US. However, India's GSP exports of $5.6 billion were only a small part of the total exports worth $76.7 billion in 2017, according to the US (USTR).

Total India-US trade was $126.2 billion in 2017, with a $27.3 billion deficit for the US.

The GSP programme is limited to certain categories like apparel and footwear with the aim of alleviating poverty by promoting exports by poor craftspeople and artisans in those sectors.

At a hearing held by the USTR last June on withdrawing India's GSP, the in-charge of Commerce at the Indian embassy in Washington, Puneet R. Kundal, said that withdrawing GSP benefits to India "would be discriminatory, arbitrary, and detrimental to the development, and trade needs of India, which is a vast and diverse developing country with unique challenges."

Trump had notified in March of his intent to end the GSP preferences as required by law.

Trump has been on a warpath against what he said were high tariffs on US imports to India.

While pushing for the Reciprocal Trade Act in January, he brought up India's duty on American whiskey, which he said was 150 per cent, and on motorcycles that he asserted he had gotten reduced from 100 per cent to 50 per cent.

The decision to end the GSP may not entirely be influenced by high tariffs imposed by India on US imports. The two countries have had differences over the restrictions placed on by and on subsidiary and on data housing by Visa and

In retaliation for the US raising tariffs of and aluminium imports from India, has threatened to increase duties on like walnuts, apples and other fruits imported from the US.

A trade group has warned that ending GSP for India could ironically end up helping on which the has launched a trade war.

The and said in written testimony to the USTR that if GSP benefits are withdrawn for India as well as and Thailand, US "companies will have no choice but to return to sourcing from China".

But the US dairy industry made a strong submission to the USTR to end the GSP for India citing its difficulties in exporting to India.

Shawna Morris, Vice of the and the in oral testimony at the USTR hearing in June accused India of refusing to provide them equitable and reasonable access to its markets through "unscientific sanitary and phytosanitary requirements."

These requirements by India were that the exports should not come from cows that have been given cannibalised feed that includes offal or other

Kundal countered that it was not an issue of market access but of "certification given the religious, cultural and moral sensitivities" and India provide unimpeded market access to dairy products from all countries that met the criteria.

Another opposition came from the medical sector based on price controls on medical devices imposed by India. Kundal said that these were necessitated by India's need to provide affordable to its citizens.

( can be reached at and followed on Twitter @arulouis)

--IANS

al/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)