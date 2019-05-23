Bengal's BJP chief Dilip Ghosh wins Medinipur LS seat

BJP's West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh won the Medinipur Lok Sabha seat defeating Trinamool Congress' Manas Bhunia on Thursday.
Ghosh defeated Bhunia, a sitting member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, by over 87,275 votes.
"Despite several violent attacks on me and our party workers, we brought political change in the state. People started believing that the Trinamool can be ousted from power by the BJP" Ghosh said.
In 2014, Trinamool Congress' Sandhya Roy, a Bengali film actress, won the seat by 1, 85,128 votes.
--IANS
bdc/prs
