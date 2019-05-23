Rahul wins Wayanad with record margin

won Kerala's Wayanad seat - the second seat he contested in the 2019 polls - with a record margin of 431,770 votes.

Gandhi defeated his nearest rival of the who secured 274,597 votes, while Gandhi got 706,367 votes.

This margin of victory is the highest in the state for any constituency.

Former Oommen Chandy, who was the first person to announce the candidature of Gandhi expressed happiness at the huge victory .

"This result was a foregone conclusion , as right from the day his name was announced, we could sense that the people in Wayanad had accepted him. His visits to the constituency... first when he came to file his nomination and then for a day's campaign, really made every excited," said Chandy.

"His presence as a candidate boosted the confidence of all the candidates and that's one reason, why we could register such a huge victory in Kerala," added Chandy.

In the 2014 polls, candidate won the seat with a margin of 20,970 votes. He passed away last year and since then the seat was lying vacant.

Gandhi, however, lost his traditional Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh, to Smriti Irani, by over 50,000 votes.

--IANS

sg/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)