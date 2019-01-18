Bhandarkar to present film which will carry forward 'The Apu Trilogy'

Filmmaker will present a feature titled "Avijatrik", which will take forward Satyajit Ray's iconic "The Trilogy".

Apu, the legendary enduring and endearing character, will return to the silver screen after 60 years in the Bengali period drama feature "Avijatrik", to be directed by Subhrajit Mitra.

Happy to come on board to present the film, said in a statement: "As a and a buff, I have been a great admirer and fan of and the journey of always fascinated me. I have known who is co-presenting the with me, for over a decade now, and hope this will be a visual treat to all film lovers globally, including the Bengali diaspora."

The storyline is based on the concluding part of the epic novel "Aparajito", written by Bengali litterateur, late Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay.

"Avijatrik" - "The Wanderlust of Apu" (in English) will be shot in several parts of India, and in black and white to retain the rich aesthetic flavour that complements its backdrop of 1940s' The plot takes off from where "The Trilogy" had ended in 1959, with "Apur Sansar".

The new film focuses on the wanderlust of the main protagonist and the story of a sublime bond between a father and a son. The story is of Apu and his 6-year-old son

"With an able team of cast and crew we hope to portray the beautiful tapestry of pure interpersonal relationships; and recreate the magic of Apu with his son, to enthral the audiences all over again," Jalan said.

--IANS

rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)