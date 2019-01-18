Kangana Ranaut refuses to bow down to Karni Sena

is determined to fight against the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, who have threatened protests if the film is not screened for the outfit before theatrical release.

The says if they don't stop harassing her, she will "destroy them".

According to reports, the wing of the Karni Sena protested against the film on Thursday alleging that the period drama "alludes to Rani Laxmibai's relationship with a British officer".

The outfit -- which led a long protest against "Padmaavat" in 2017 -- also claimed that the film shows the dancing to a special number, saying that it is against tradition. They asked the makers of the film to show them the movie before its release.

"Four historians have certified ' ..'. We have got censor certificate as well. Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me," Kangana said in a statement.

"If they don't stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them," added the actress, who has directed the film along with Krish.

National Award-winning and Central Board of (CBFC) has penned the songs for 'Manikarnika: The of Jhansi" which captures the life story of Kangana will be bringing her life alive on the big screen.

The film, also featuring Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongpa, and Jisshu Sengupta, will be screened for at in on Friday.

Produced by Zee Studios in association with and Nishant Pitti, the movie will release on January 25.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)