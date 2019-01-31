Bharti Airtel's Q3 net profit down 72% to Rs 86 crore

Telecom on Thursday said its consolidated net income for the October-December period tanked nearly 72 per cent to Rs 86 crore.

The company had reported a net income of Rs 306 crore during the corresponding period last year.

"The consolidated net income after exceptional items for the quarter stands at Rs 86 crore (Q2'19: Rs 119 crore) compared to Rs 306 crore in corresponding quarter last year," said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 20,519 crore, 1 per cent higher than Rs 20,319 crore earned during the third quarter of the financial year 2017-18.

Mobile revenues of witnessed 4 per cent year-on-year growth on an underlying basis primarily on account of the sustained pricing pressure in India's mobile segment, it said.

Commenting on the performance, Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, and South Asia, said: "Our simplified product portfolio and premium content partnerships have played out well during the quarter, translating into one of our highest ever 4G customer additions of over 11 million. Our mobile data volume continues to expand, with a YoY growth of 190 per cent."

