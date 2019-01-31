Amarinder warns officials against undue notices to industry

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday warned officials of the Excise and Taxation Department of strict action for issuing any undue tax assessment notices to Industry in the state.
"The Chief Minister has asked the Excise and Taxation Commissioner to ensure that no such notices are issued by the department. He has also directed the tax department to make post on its portal list of all notices issued with prior approval of the competent authority so that any discrepancy can be rectified to the satisfaction of industry," a spokesperson of the Punjab government said here.
The directive came during a meeting with a delegation of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal which met the Chief Minister here.
Assuring the delegation of full government support and cooperation in all respects, the chief minister also asked the Excise and Taxation Department to further expedite the process of pending VAT and GST refunds to the industry.
