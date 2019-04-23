Bhuvneshwar to lead SRH against CSK on Tuesday

-
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson will miss out on Tuesday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owing to personal reasons. The Kiwi cricketer has reportedly returned to New Zealand.
In his absence, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the Orange Army. Bhuvneshwar had also led Hyderabad when Williamson had missed few games due to injury.
The Kiwi skipper is likely to rejoin the team ahead of their next match against Rajasthan Royals on April 27.
With five wins from nine games, Hyderabad is placed fourth in the league points-table, while Chennai sits at the second spot with seven victories from 10 games.
