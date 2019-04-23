Beuran Hendricks replaces injured Alzarri Joseph at MI

Left-arm South African fast bowler has signed with the as a replacement for the injured for the remainder of the ongoing (IPL).

Joseph picked up an during MI's game against Rajasthan Royals on April 13. The West Indian pacer had hurt his right arm while trying to stop a boundary hit.

Joseph was picked as a replacement for and went on to make a dramatic entry into the IPL with a record-breaking spell of six for 12 against Sunrisers (SRH). Three days later, the right-arm pacer hit the winning runs against Kings XI Punjab in his first home game. However, he bowled just two overs in that game, in which he conceded 22 runs, going wicketless. Joseph has featured in nine Tests and 16 ODIs for the West so far.

Hendricks comes in as a replacement, signing up with his second IPL franchise, having represented Kings XI Punjab in the past. The left-armer has played two ODIs and 10 T20Is for

will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next encounter in Chennai on April 26.

