Big B, Rishi Kapoor wish Karan Kapadia for 'Blank'

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have wished luck to actress Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia, who is all set to make his Bollywood

debut with the upcoming film "Blank".

Amitabh, who has worked with Dimple in films like "Batwara", "Ajooba" and "Mrityudaata", tweeted the link of the film's trailer and wrote: "Wishing 'Blank' the best. Wishes for Dimpleji's 'son' - her sister's son the very best."

Rishi, who has given hits with Dimple like "Bobby", gave his blessings to Karan, who is the cousin of actor Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna.

"Wishing the film 'Blank' all success-special blessings to Karan Kapadia. Crack it boy!"

An action thriller, "Blank" revolves around the life of a suicide bomber essayed by Karan. It also stars actor Sunny Deol.

The film is slated to be released on May 3.

--IANS

dc/bc

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 12:04 IST

