Big B, Rishi Kapoor wish Karan Kapadia for 'Blank'

Megastar and have wished luck to Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia, who is all set to make his Bollywood

debut with the upcoming film "Blank".

Amitabh, who has worked with Dimple in films like "Batwara", "Ajooba" and "Mrityudaata", tweeted the link of the film's trailer and wrote: "Wishing 'Blank' the best. Wishes for Dimpleji's 'son' - her sister's son the very best."

Rishi, who has given hits with Dimple like "Bobby", gave his blessings to Karan, who is the cousin of Akshay Kumar's wife

"Wishing the film 'Blank' all success-special blessings to Crack it boy!"

An action thriller, "Blank" revolves around the life of a suicide bomber essayed by Karan. It also stars

The film is slated to be released on May 3.

--IANS

dc/bc

