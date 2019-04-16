History in ashes: Bollywood reacts to Notre Dame fire

As the news of a fire at the Notre Dame broke out, celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, and Arjun among many others took to to voice their heartache on seeing the iconic cathedral in flames.

A devastating fire that engulfed the Notre Dame, the 850-year-old Unesco world heritage landmark in Paris, was brought under control on Tuesday morning, while the Cathedral's main structure as well as its two towers has been saved.

The fire began at around 6.30 p.m., on Monday and quickly caused the collapse of the Cathedral's spectacular and the destruction of its roof structure, which dated back to the 13th century.

Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:

Rishi Kapoor: Notre Dame de Cathedral will survive! It has the good wishes and prayers of millions.

Arjun Kapoor: Devastated on seeing the fire at the .. a piece of history turn to ashes. Our hearts are with the people of

Nimrat Kaur: One with everyone grieving for Notre Dame de .. can never forget the feeling of beholding the beauty of that sight when I first experienced it. Such a profound loss.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote: This is a world tragedy Notre Dame -I have no words to express my sadness. To every Notre Dame lover - am so so sorry.

Raveena Tandon: Terrible. Terrible. This is a horrible loss to history and ancient heritage.

Swara Bhasker: Notre Dame heartbreaking!

Tamannaah Bhatia: She's been around for over 800 years not just as a testament of our history but also place for many that found their peace, hope and faith in. This iconic monument is an inspiration to artists across the globe and it's really sad to know that humanity has lost Notre Dame today.

Boman Irani: The Notre Dame tragedy is hard to watch. The people of must be devastated. We hope and pray that its restoration will serve to heal.

Gul Panag: Waking up to visuals of the fire at Notre Dame.

Rahul Dholakia: Centuries of art, history, culture; the heartbeat of Paris; now in flames. It's a tragedy for the world, not just for Notre Dame on fire.

