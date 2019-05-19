JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual rasults: Experts

Business Standard

Bihar to stay with NDA: IANS-CVOTER Exit Poll

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to maintain its hold in Bihar as the coalition may win 33 out of the 40 seats in the state, according to IANS-CVOTER exit poll.

The BJP is predicted to win 13 seats while the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) combine is likely to get 20. The opposition alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress and other parties is likely to win only 7 seats.

In 2014, the BJP had won 22 seats, the LJP had got 6 while 3 went to the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (then with the NDA).

The BJP and the JD-U had contested 17 seats each, while six seats were given to the LJP. It seems that the Modi factor has worked well for the NDA in this crucial state.

--IANS

gd/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 20:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements