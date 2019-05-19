Bihar to stay with NDA: IANS-CVOTER Exit Poll

-
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to maintain its hold in Bihar as the coalition may win 33 out of the 40 seats in the state, according to IANS-CVOTER exit poll.
The BJP is predicted to win 13 seats while the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) combine is likely to get 20. The opposition alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress and other parties is likely to win only 7 seats.
In 2014, the BJP had won 22 seats, the LJP had got 6 while 3 went to the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (then with the NDA).
The BJP and the JD-U had contested 17 seats each, while six seats were given to the LJP. It seems that the Modi factor has worked well for the NDA in this crucial state.
