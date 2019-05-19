Bihar to stay with NDA: IANS-CVOTER Exit Poll

The (NDA) is expected to maintain its hold in as the coalition may win 33 out of the 40 seats in the state, according to IANS- exit poll.

The BJP is predicted to win 13 seats while the (United) and the (LJP) combine is likely to get 20. The opposition alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal- and other parties is likely to win only 7 seats.

In 2014, the BJP had won 22 seats, the LJP had got 6 while 3 went to the (then with the NDA).

The BJP and the JD-U had contested 17 seats each, while six seats were given to the LJP. It seems that the Modi factor has worked well for the NDA in this crucial state.

