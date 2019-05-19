Naidu meets Sonia, Pawar in Delhi

Minister and on Sunday met Sonia Gandhi, besides holding consultations for the second time with Nationalist and CPI-M as part of his pursuit to form an alternative to the NDA government.

met Gandhi this evening for about 45 minutes but it was not clear what exactly transpired between the two leaders.

Earlier in the day, he met Pawar and Yechury for the second time since Saturday.

On Saturday, met Rahul Gandhi, Yechury, Loktantrik Sharad Yadav, and CPI leaders Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja before flying to to meet Samajwadi and BSP supremo Mayawati.

These meetings are a part of Naidu's continued outreach to the opposition party leaders to firm up a non-BJP front.

On Friday, he had said that all parties, including rival K. Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), were welcome to join the non-BJP Mahagathbandhan (grand-alliance).

According to the TDP sources, Naidu, who went back to on Sunday evening, is expected to come back to again on Monday evening. He may hold a press conference on Tuesday.

--IANS

spk/akk/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)