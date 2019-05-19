High poll percentage means BJP's victory: Himachal CM

Chief Minister on Sunday said the high poll percentage this time compared with 2014's parliamentary polls clearly indicated the BJP wave in the state.

"The way the electorate showed excitement in voting is a clear indication in itself that the party is going to retain all its four seats," he told IANS after the polling was over in the state.

The said the high poll percentage was a clear signal that the people in the state stamped the five-year policies of the and one-and-a-half year government in the state.

Nearly 69 per cent of the over 53 lakh voters in turned out on Sunday to elect Members of Parliament for the state's four Lok Sabha seats - Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra.

