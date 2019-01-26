Bill Maher advises Stan Lee's fans to grow up

After receiving a for passing controversial comments over the late comic legend and his fans, has once again lashed out against the fans.

Maher, who earlier wrote a disparaging blog post questioning the legacy of the Marvel icon, resulting in Stan Lee's company to posting an open letter to him, recently took to blog to explain that his previous post was "in no way an attack on Mr. Lee, but took the occasion of his death to express my dismay at people," reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"To every person on who's asked me since November, 'Bill, what do you have to say about Stan Lee', and to every paparazzi outside a restaurant who's still shouting at me, 'Bill, what about the thing', Okay. Your day has come.

"I posted a blog that in no way was an attack on Mr. Lee, but took the occasion of his death to express my dismay at people who think comic books are literature and superhero movies are great cinema and who, in general, are stuck in an everlasting childhood. Bragging that you're all about the Marvel Universe is like boasting that your mother still pins your mittens to your sleeves," he wrote.

added that fans ultimately need to "grow up," which was the true intent of his blog post.

"You can, if you want, like the exact same things you liked when you were ten but if you do, you need to grow up. That was the point of my blog. I'm not glad is dead, I'm sad you're alive."

After realising how many "people were pissed about this post," joked that he "wasn't even aware I ruffled so many capes until I saw that forty thousand followers unfollowed me like that."

Lee, the creator of X-Men, and died in November, 2018. He was 95.

