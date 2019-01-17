BJP dares Rahul to sack Hariprasad as Congress General Secretary

-
ALSO READ
Rahul accuses Shah of switching off his mic during speech
Rahul Gandhi should quit day-dreaming: Amit Shah
Rahul will soon need binoculars to locate Cong-ruled states, quips Amit Shah
Rahul resorting to misogyny, should apologise to Indian women: Shah
Rahul should stop daydreaming about coming to power: BJP prez
-
The BJP on Thursday hit out at Congress after its senior leader B.K. Hariprasad mocked the health condition of BJP President Amit Shah and dared Rahul Gandhi to oust him as General Secretary of the party.
BJP Spokesperson G.V.L. Narsimha Rao said if the Congress leader, who is General Secretary at AICC, is not sacked or he did not tender public apology, it would be evident that his comments had full support of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
"The Congress always has two faces. On one side is Rahul Gandhi and on the other, you have people like Hariprasad with toxic comments. Their behaviour is widely known to the people," he said.
He said silence of the Congress leadership clearly establishes that all such comments have the sanction of the Congress leadership.
"If they really want to disapprove of his remarks, Rahul Gandhi must sack him or ask him to publicly apologize.
Hariprasad has said that Amit Shah has got a fever due to panic as some MLAs (of the Congress from Karnataka) have returned, alluding to the political crisis in the state.
"If he topples the Congress-JD(S) government, then he will have vomitting and loose motions. That is why he got swine fever," Hariprasad said, referring to the ongoing drama in Karnataka politics.
Rao said the comment showed the moral degeneration of the Congress, complete bankruptcy of thoughts and the lack of moral values in the party.
Shah (54) was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday owing to swine flu infection.
--IANS
bns/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU