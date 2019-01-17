BJP dares Rahul to sack Hariprasad as Congress General Secretary

The on Thursday hit out at after its senior mocked the health condition of Shah and dared to oust him as of the party.

Spokesperson said if the leader, who is at AICC, is not sacked or he did not tender public apology, it would be evident that his comments had full support of

"The Congress always has two faces. On one side is and on the other, you have people like Hariprasad with toxic comments. Their behaviour is widely known to the people," he said.

He said silence of the Congress leadership clearly establishes that all such comments have the sanction of the Congress leadership.

"If they really want to disapprove of his remarks, Rahul Gandhi must sack him or ask him to publicly apologize.

Hariprasad has said that Shah has got a due to panic as some MLAs (of the Congress from Karnataka) have returned, alluding to the political crisis in the state.

"If he topples the Congress-JD(S) government, then he will have vomitting and loose motions. That is why he got swine fever," Hariprasad said, referring to the ongoing drama in

Rao said the comment showed the moral degeneration of the Congress, complete bankruptcy of thoughts and the lack of moral values in the party.

Shah (54) was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday owing to

