Facebook kills over 300 Russia-linked fake accounts, Pages

on Thursday killed over 300 fake Pages and accounts linked to that it said was "engaging in coordinated inauthentic behaviour", almost two years after the US

The giant removed 364 Pages and accounts as part of a network that originated in and operated in the Baltics, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Central and Eastern European countries.

"The two operations we found originated in Russia, and one was active in a variety of countries while the other was specific to

"Despite their misrepresentations of their identities, we found that these Pages and accounts were linked to employees of Sputnik, a news agency based in Moscow, and that some of the Pages frequently posted about topics like anti-NATO sentiment, protest movements, and anti-corruption," Nathaniel Gleicher, of Cybersecurity Policy, Facebook, wrote in a blog post.

About $135,000 were spent in ads, and paid for in euros, roubles and dollars, over a time span from October 2013 to now.

Around 790,000 accounts followed one or more of these Pages (now taken down) on the platform.

"We're taking down these Pages and accounts based on their behaviour, not the content they post. In these cases, the people behind this activity coordinated with one another and used fake accounts to misrepresent themselves," Gleicher added.

The pages hosted about 190 events, with the most recent scheduled for January 2019, and about 1,200 people expressing interest in them.

We cannot confirm whether any of these events actually occurred, the company added.

Separately, the removed another 107 pages, groups and accounts as well as 41 accounts that were designed to look like they were operating from Ukraine, but were in fact part of a network that originated in

The individuals handling these accounts primarily represented themselves as Ukrainian and they operated a variety of fake accounts while sharing local Ukrainian news stories on topics ranging from weather, protests, NATO to health conditions at schools.

"We identified some technical overlap with Russia-based activity we saw prior to the US midterm elections, including behaviour that shared characteristics with previous (IRA) activity," the company said.

