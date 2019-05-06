BJP demands re-polling in Bengal's Barrackpore

-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded re-polling in West Bengal's Barrackpore parliamentary constituency, alleging that the Trinamool Congress had resorted to rigging and violence to win the elections.
Amid attacks on two BJP candidates - Arjun Singh and Locket Chatterjee - and cases of intimidation, violence, bombings and EVM glitches, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said "goons" of the Trinamool Congress were terrorizing people to vote in favour of its candidates.
"Trinamool Congress cannot win elections by votes so it has resorted to rigging and violence in entire West Bengal. The voters who do not support it are being terrorized by its goons," Javadekar told reporters here.
"We demand the Election Commission to hold re-polling in Barrackpore."
Violence erupted in North 24 Parganas' Barrackpore earlier in the day where former Railway Minister and sitting Trinamool MP Dinesh Trivedi is taking on his erstwhile "election-manager" Arjun Singh of the BJP.
