BJP demands re-polling in Bengal's Barrackpore

Bharatiya (BJP) on Monday demanded re-polling in West Bengal's parliamentary constituency, alleging that the had resorted to rigging and violence to win the elections.

Amid attacks on two BJP candidates - and - and cases of intimidation, violence, bombings and EVM glitches, Union and senior BJP leader said "goons" of the were terrorizing people to vote in favour of its candidates.

" cannot win elections by votes so it has resorted to rigging and violence in entire The voters who do not support it are being terrorized by its goons," Javadekar told reporters here.

"We demand the to hold re-polling in "

Violence erupted in North 24 Parganas' earlier in the day where former Railway and sitting is taking on his erstwhile "election-manager" of the BJP.

--IANS

spk/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)