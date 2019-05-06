JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » General

'Boxer' Modi punches party leaders, says Rahul

Business Standard

BJP demands re-polling in Bengal's Barrackpore

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded re-polling in West Bengal's Barrackpore parliamentary constituency, alleging that the Trinamool Congress had resorted to rigging and violence to win the elections.

Amid attacks on two BJP candidates - Arjun Singh and Locket Chatterjee - and cases of intimidation, violence, bombings and EVM glitches, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said "goons" of the Trinamool Congress were terrorizing people to vote in favour of its candidates.

"Trinamool Congress cannot win elections by votes so it has resorted to rigging and violence in entire West Bengal. The voters who do not support it are being terrorized by its goons," Javadekar told reporters here.

"We demand the Election Commission to hold re-polling in Barrackpore."

Violence erupted in North 24 Parganas' Barrackpore earlier in the day where former Railway Minister and sitting Trinamool MP Dinesh Trivedi is taking on his erstwhile "election-manager" Arjun Singh of the BJP.

--IANS

spk/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 17:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU