Google testing shopping links under YouTube videos

In a bid to ramp up its online business to compete with Amazon, is testing links under videos.

The test feature displays product prices and recommendations under videos playing on the site, making it easier for viewers to buy them on

The test advertisements first popped up under videos and clicking on them redirected users to the Express marketplace to complete the purchase, The Information recently reported.

The feature seems to be rapidly adding retailers to its marketplace, which, the giant plans to rebrand as Google Shopping, according to two sources familiar with the business.

The giant began testing the feature ahead of its Google Marketing Live event which is scheduled to be held on May 14 where the company is expected to announce over 10 new

Amazon's growing advertisement business could have prompted Google to start focusing on other revenue streams since ads are a key source of its income, the report added.

