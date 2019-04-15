BJP fields Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur

-
ALSO READ
BJP announces Ravi Kishan as its candidate from Gorakhpur, Sanay Nishad from Sant Kabir Nagar
Gorakhpur MP Praveen Nishad joins BJP, Nishad Party enters NDA
SP, Nishad Party hold protests against cane charge on Gorakhpur MP
Gorakhpur MP Praveen Nishad joins BJP
SP takes out bike rally in Gorakhpur to promote social harmony
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named another seven candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, fielding Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur.
The party has denied ticket to Sant Kabir Nagar MP Sharad Tripathi, who thrashed BJP legislator Rakesh Baghel with shoes at an official meeting in the district.
The party has replaced him with Praveen Nishad, the Samajwadi Party MP from Gorakhpur who had recently joined the BJP.
--IANS
bns/ksk/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU