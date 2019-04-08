BJP goofs on women's safety in manifesto

In a major goof-up, the BJP manifesto reads that the party's government has made strict provisions "for transferring the laws in order to commit crimes" against women, instead of checking crimes against women under its chapter on Women Empowerment.

"We have constituted the in the Home Ministry, and have made strict provisions for transferring the laws in order to commit crimes against women... ," read the party manifesto, 'Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat' whose copies were distributed after its release at the

The BJP manifesto had another mistake in the same chapter under the subtitle 'Ensuring a dignified life for women' where it promised time-bound investigation and "trail" for rape instead of "trial" for rape.

However, the soft copy of the manifesto available on the party website did not contain these mistakes.

--IANS

mgu/sn/prs

