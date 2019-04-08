Galaxy S10 fooled by user's 3D printed fingerprint

It is apparently easy to fool the ultrasonic scanner in Samsung's latest Galaxy S10 as a user posted on that he able to unlock the with a 3D print of his

Notably, the new Galaxy S10's scanner uses an ultrasonic sensor and doesn't rely on a capacitive fingerprint scanner that's been used in other versions of the phone. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is supposed to be more difficult to spoof.

"The user took a picture of his fingerprint on a wineglass, processed it in Photoshop, and made a model using 3ds Max that allowed him to extrude the lines in the picture into a 3D version.

"After a 13-minute print (and three attempts with some tweaks), he was able to print out a version of his fingerprint that fooled the phone's sensor," The Verge reported late on Sunday.

This is not the first time that such an instance has been reported.

Police officers used a 3D print in 2016 to get into a murder victim's phone, while a cybersecurity firm used a $150 face mask to defeat Apple's FaceID on an X in 2017.

