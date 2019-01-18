BJP leader named in Mandsaur Municipal Chairman's murder

Police here on Friday named to be behind the murder of Municipal Corporation

Bandhwar was shot at late on Thursday at in Madhya Pradesh's district. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

told reporters that the accused has been identified as Bairagi, who is already under the scanner for murder attempt, kidnapping, and half a dozen other crimes.

According to sources, Bairagi and Bandhwar were having a land dispute, and this may be the reason why he was murdered.

--IANS

hindi-mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)