2 Russian figher jets collide over Sea of Japan

Two Russian bombers accidentally collided over the Sea of while performing training flights on Friday, the country's said.

According to the Russian ministry's statement, the planes performed the flights without ammunition and the crews managed to eject safely.

"On January 18, at 8.07 a.m. ( time), while performing a planned training flight over the Sea of Japan, 35 kilometre from the coast, two planes of the Defence Forces made contact in the air while manoeuvring," according to the statement cited as by TASS news agency.

An and two helicopters from the search and rescue forces were searching for the pilots in the area where they ejected, it added.

The is Russia's all-weather supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber. It first flew in 1990 and has been in service with the since 2014.

--IANS

soni/

