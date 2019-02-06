BJP ruckus forces Karnataka Governor to cut short address

Ruckus by the BJP on Wednesday forced to cut short his joint address to the state Assembly at the start of the 10-day Budget session.

Even as was reading out his speech in Hindi, members walked towards the and raised slogans against the JD-S- coalition government, causing pandemonium in which his voice could not be heard.

The address by the ended in less than five minutes amid the ruckus.

H.D. Kumaraswamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the state Budget for fiscal 2019-20 in the Assembly on Friday.

--IANS

bha-fb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)