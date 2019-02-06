JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Discussion on with government on 'bias' allegations: Twitter India

Business Standard

BJP ruckus forces Karnataka Governor to cut short address

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Ruckus by the BJP on Wednesday forced Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to cut short his joint address to the state Assembly at the start of the 10-day Budget session.

Even as Vala was reading out his speech in Hindi, Bharatiya Janata Party members walked towards the Chair and raised slogans against the JD-S-Congress coalition government, causing pandemonium in which his voice could not be heard.

The address by the Governor ended in less than five minutes amid the ruckus.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the state Budget for fiscal 2019-20 in the Assembly on Friday.

--IANS

bha-fb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 11:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements