The power behind 'Didi': Her women's brigade

Trinamool supremo is not only West Bengal's and perhaps the most in the country today but she also has her own women's brigade - an eclectic mix who swear by their

While some of them are glamorous, having joined from the corporate or the entertainment world, others are consummate street fighters - much like what Banerjee was (and could still be, going by recent events) for most part of her public career.

There's Mahua Moitra, glamorous, urbane, sophisticated and combative. She is a graduate in economics and mathematics from Mount Holyoke College, She left her cushy job as vice of in the UK and joined in September 2008, when drafted her in the Youth as a for his Aam Aadmi Ka Sipahi project.

But quickly sensing the political mood of the state, Moitra switched over to the Trinamool two years later and is now an MLA from Karimpur in district.

She is a familiar face in television debates, particularly on the national channels, where her gift of the gab, persuasive reasoning and good command over English come in handy for the in arguing the party line.

and union minister got a taste of Moitra's combative nature when she filed a police complaint against the singer-politician for allegedly insulting her by twice asking "Mahua are you on Mahua" (Mahua are you inebriated) during a television debate.

Then, there's Nayna Bandopadhyay (nee Nayna Das). A popular in Bengali films and television serials in the 1980s and 1990s, she had a large following among screen buffs.

Married to Sudip Bandopadhyay, the in the Lok Sabha, Nayna represents the Chowringhee constituency, which she won in a by-poll in 2013 and repeated her success three years later. Previously a single-term MLA from another city constituency, Bowbzar, she vacated the seat for her husband in 2006.

Nayna's equations with have fluctuated with her husband's political allegiance.

Soon after becoming an MLA in 2001, Nayna had got access to Banerjee's inner circle, where her husband had a coveted place. Nayna had come so close to Banerjee that she was known to even give grooming tips to her leader.

However, all that changed when her husband quit the party and contested the Lok Sabha election as an independent backed by the Congress in 2004. Nayna then turned critical of Banerjee, and even gave interviews castigating her.

The script again reversed as returned to the after some time.

As for Sonali Guha, for years she has been the alter ego and constant companion of her "didi" (elder sister, as Banerjee is affectionately called).

A four-time from Satgachia, a seat once held by the legendary Jyoti Basu, Guha is known for her acerbic tongue and tempestuous nature, which has landed her in controversy time and again. She once locked a police station from outside after abusing the officers, and on another occasion was accused of manhandling and threatening residents of an apartment in Howrah. During the latter incident, Guha was the assembly Deputy Speaker, a post she held from 2011-16. During the 2016 assembly election, the ordered an FIR against her for intimidating voters.

It was her antics that perhaps prompted Mamata against giving her the Deputy Speakers's post in 2016.

But then, Guha has been a disciplined soldier of the party through the various crests and troughs of her political life. She is known for her hard work, organisational ability and popularity among the rank and file.

There is also Dola Sen, a one-time Maoist and militant trade unionist who joined Banerjee during the peasant movements in Singur and in the twilight years of the and is now a

Culturally-oriented and well read, she is much-loved by Banerjee for her rendition of mass people-oriented songs during sit-ins and demonstrations -- like the one which ended on Tuesday.

Chandrima Bhattacharya is a trusted lieutenant of Banerjee, being the of the Mahila Trinamool Congress and holding independent charge of the judicial and More importantly, she is the for Health and Banerjee's eyes and ears in the crucial ministry.

is a National Award-winning who had taken part during a protest movement against the Left Front regime during the movement, but joined the Trinamool as late as 2017, during its July 21 Martyr's Day rally.

The 48-year-old cannot be called a At best she is a surfacing on the Trinamool platform at big events like the latest sit-in.

