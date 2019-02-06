Discussion on with government on 'bias' allegations: Twitter India

After a parliamentary panel summoned for alleged bias against "right-wing" accounts as loom, the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday said it is in touch with the on the issue.

"Discussions with the government on this issue are currently on and nothing further can be commented at the moment till further clarity," a told IANS.

It was still unclear who will represent in the February 11 meeting.

The Parliament's standing committee on information technology, headed by Anurag Thakur, summoned Twitter along with representatives from Ministry of Electronics and (Meity) for alleged bias against "nationalist" accounts.

The panel will examine the issue of "Safeguarding citizens rights on social media/online news platforms" in its meeting on February 11 in Parliament complex, Thakur tweeted on Tuesday.

This comes after Ishkaran Singh Bhandari met on January 28 and apprised him of the alleged "discriminatory and unfair practices" by Twitter, which he said were a "threat to national security".

In his application, Bhandari alleged that Twitter was suspending accounts which either support "Indic ideals or the current government".

As gears up for general elections, owners of global are in a huddle over how to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news in the country.

Addressing a town-hall meeting at the in November, Twitter said fake news is a way too big category, adding the is taking "multi-variable" steps to curb the spread of misleading information ahead of 2019

Twitter, which is growing with a positive trajectory in India, is also looking for "a unique leader" who can take the country operations to the next level.

--IANS

na/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)