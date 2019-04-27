BJP spreading lies to cover up real issues: Akhilesh

Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP of diverting the people's attention from real issues affecting them by "spreading lies".

Kicking of a 20 km-long road show from Gursahiganj area to with his wife Dimple Yadav, who is seeking re-election from Kannauj, he said: "BJP people dos not work as they only know how to divert the attention of people from the real issues by spreading lies."

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government's November 8, 2016 demonetisation decision and "faulty" implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the former Minister said: "Due to demonetisation and GST, people have only lost and did not gain anything."

He said the perfume business in the town and the potato farmers of the district were affected due to the government's steps and "now people will decide their (Modi government) fate in this election".

Dimple Yadav, who also addressed party supporters, and said that if the issues of women's education and health are addressed, then the participation of women will increase.

Hitting out at the BJP government, she said: "The BJP government was stalling the projects of the earlier government in the town."

Citing schemes like Dial 100, 108 services for pregnant women and the 1090 women power service launched by the government in the state, she alleged that the BJP government was destroying them.

This was the second consecutive road show by the in Kannauj.

During their road show, hundreds of Samajwadi Party, and the Rashtriya Lok Dal workers braved the heat to support their leaders, showering them with flower petals.

is re-contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Subrat Pathak, whom she had defeated in 2014.

This was the fourth road show by the SP leaders before the campaigning ended ahead of the fourth phase of elections.

had conducted a road show soon after filing her nomination papers from Kannauj on April 6, along with her husband and

She also held a road show on Wednesday and Friday in the city.

