BJP workers polish people's shoes to mark Modi win

(BJP) workers in on Thursday celebrated the sweeping election victory of the BJP-led alliance by polishing people's shoes.

led the activists on Radisson Chowk where surprised passers-by were invited to get their footwear polished to celebrate Narendra Modi's victory.

" says no work is too small. He himself took the broom to clean (for Clean campaign)," Kataria said, adding he had also ended the VIP culture.

--IANS

hindi-rs/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)