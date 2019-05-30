Kumaraswamy meets Rahul, asks him not to quit as Congress chief

Chief Minister and Janata Dal-S leader on Thursday met and requested him not to give up his party post following the party's rout in the elections.

Kumaraswamy met Gandhi at his residence here for over 20 minutes.

Kumaraswamy later told reporters, "I have requested not to step down from his post."

He said that he had also apprised Gandhi about the political developments in

The JD-S leader also said that he will attend the swearing in ceremony of in the evening.

--IANS

aks/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)