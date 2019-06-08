Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people

On his birthday, a brain-dead man from gifted new life to four people after his family donated his organs to needy patients in Maharashtra, officials said here on Saturday.

The 32-year-old had suffered a a few days ago and was rushed to the here.

However, on Friday his condition deteriorated sharply and finally he was declared 'brain-dead' by the medical team treating him.

However, his wife, stoic in the tragedy that befell her husband on his birthday, consented to the cadaver donations, and signed documents permitting the hospital to harvest his heart, liver and both kidneys.

The gesture of the young wife, who is pregnant and also has a six-year-old son, has helped give a new lease of life to at least four desperate patients who were the recipients of the deceased's organs.

It also helped record its first-ever heart transplant operation, successfully performed on a at the New Era Hospital, after the welder's heart was rushed from

While the liver was retained by the for a patient there, one kidney each went to waiting patients at the and the Sassoon General Hospital, said a for Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC).

As per policy, hospitals do not disclose names of the donors or recipients without their consent.

--IANS

qn/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)