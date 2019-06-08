Auli set to host Rs 200 crore wedding

Auli, the luxurious ski destination in the hills of Uttarakhand, is all set to host the high-profile wedding of the two sons of Gupta brothers, the controversial NRIs from South Africa, pegged to cost an estimated Rs 200 crore!

While Ajay Gupta's son gets married on June 18-20, his younger brother Atul Gupta's son will take the "lavan-phere" on June 20-22.

Almost all the hotels and resorts at Auli have been booked for the week-long festivities, for which flowers are being imported from

Helicopters have been hired to ferry the guests, which will include politicians, business leaders, Bollywood stars as well as other dignitaries. The guests will also be taken to the

Sources said the state's is taking a keen interest in the arrangements of the two marriages, in order to promote the hill station as a potential wedding destination.

--IANS

